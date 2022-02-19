Insider Selling: ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) CTO Sells 44,389 Shares of Stock

ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) CTO Hamid Reza Kassaei sold 44,389 shares of ContextLogic stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.40, for a total value of $106,533.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

WISH traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.17. 37,059,850 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,557,449. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion and a PE ratio of -0.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.78 and its 200 day moving average is $4.87. ContextLogic Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.10 and a 12 month high of $22.94.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Comprehensive Financial Management LLC increased its position in shares of ContextLogic by 0.8% in the third quarter. Comprehensive Financial Management LLC now owns 8,362,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,658,000 after acquiring an additional 63,771 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ContextLogic by 545.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,452,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,985,000 after acquiring an additional 5,453,633 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC increased its position in ContextLogic by 1,217.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 6,252,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 5,778,048 shares during the period. Apoletto Ltd boosted its stake in ContextLogic by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Apoletto Ltd now owns 5,436,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,594,000 after purchasing an additional 443,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in ContextLogic by 201.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,010,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,356,000 after acquiring an additional 3,349,551 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WISH. Citigroup reduced their price objective on ContextLogic from $7.50 to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Cowen lowered their price target on ContextLogic from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. UBS Group downgraded ContextLogic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on ContextLogic from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered ContextLogic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ContextLogic currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.63.

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish platform that connects users to merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

