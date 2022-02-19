Insider Selling: Crexendo, Inc. (NASDAQ:CXDO) CTO Sells 4,000 Shares of Stock

Crexendo, Inc. (NASDAQ:CXDO) CTO David Tzat-Kin Wang sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.20, for a total value of $16,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

David Tzat-Kin Wang also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Crexendo alerts:

On Wednesday, February 9th, David Tzat-Kin Wang sold 4,000 shares of Crexendo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.32, for a total value of $17,280.00.

On Wednesday, February 2nd, David Tzat-Kin Wang sold 4,000 shares of Crexendo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.05, for a total value of $16,200.00.

On Wednesday, January 26th, David Tzat-Kin Wang sold 4,000 shares of Crexendo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.98, for a total value of $15,920.00.

On Wednesday, January 19th, David Tzat-Kin Wang sold 4,000 shares of Crexendo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.09, for a total value of $16,360.00.

On Wednesday, January 12th, David Tzat-Kin Wang sold 4,000 shares of Crexendo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.54, for a total value of $18,160.00.

On Wednesday, January 5th, David Tzat-Kin Wang sold 4,000 shares of Crexendo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.79, for a total transaction of $19,160.00.

On Wednesday, December 29th, David Tzat-Kin Wang sold 2,000 shares of Crexendo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.89, for a total transaction of $9,780.00.

On Wednesday, December 22nd, David Tzat-Kin Wang sold 2,000 shares of Crexendo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.62, for a total transaction of $9,240.00.

On Wednesday, December 15th, David Tzat-Kin Wang sold 2,000 shares of Crexendo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.22, for a total transaction of $10,440.00.

On Wednesday, December 8th, David Tzat-Kin Wang sold 2,000 shares of Crexendo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.85, for a total transaction of $9,700.00.

Shares of CXDO stock opened at $4.31 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.28. The company has a market cap of $79.50 million, a PE ratio of 15.96, a PEG ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Crexendo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.60 and a 12-month high of $7.74.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.005 per share. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th.

CXDO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of Crexendo in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Crexendo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Crexendo in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Crexendo by 10.3% during the third quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 239,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after buying an additional 22,337 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Crexendo by 62.7% during the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 165,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $829,000 after buying an additional 63,860 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crexendo during the fourth quarter valued at $248,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Crexendo by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 29,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 2,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Crexendo during the second quarter valued at $105,000. 5.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Crexendo

Crexendo, Inc engages in the provision of telecommunications services, broadband Internet services, and other cloud business services. It operates through the Cloud Telecommunications Services and Web Services segments. The Cloud Telecommunications Services segment focuses on selling cloud telecommunication products and services and broadband Internet services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Crexendo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crexendo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.