Insider Selling: Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) Insider Sells 9,630 Shares of Stock

Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) insider Artur Bergman sold 9,630 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.64, for a total value of $275,803.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NYSE FSLY opened at $18.70 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.77. The company has a quick ratio of 6.71, a current ratio of 6.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Fastly, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.52 and a 52 week high of $83.36. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.74 and a beta of 1.37.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.06. Fastly had a negative return on equity of 19.07% and a negative net margin of 62.85%. The firm had revenue of $97.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.35) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Fastly, Inc. will post -1.73 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on FSLY shares. KeyCorp began coverage on Fastly in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Fastly from $43.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Fastly from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James raised Fastly from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Fastly in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fastly has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Fastly by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,995,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,979,000 after purchasing an additional 528,067 shares during the period. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Fastly by 4.6% in the second quarter. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP now owns 11,869,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,444,000 after buying an additional 520,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fastly by 5.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,521,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,867,000 after buying an additional 249,398 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Fastly by 38.1% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,219,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,481,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coatue Management LLC purchased a new position in Fastly during the fourth quarter valued at $93,363,000. 71.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fastly, Inc provides real-time content delivery network services. It offers edge cloud platform, edge software development kit (SDK), content delivery and image optimization, video and streaming, cloud security, load balancing, and managed CDN. The company was founded by Artur Bergman, Tyler McMullen, Simon Wistow, and Gil Penchina in March 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

