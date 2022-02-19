Insider Selling: iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) EVP Sells 2,652 Shares of Stock

iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) EVP Daniel G. Wilson sold 2,652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.99, for a total transaction of $320,865.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:IRTC opened at $112.92 on Friday. iRhythm Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.66 and a 52-week high of $172.09. The stock has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.13 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 3.81, a current ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $120.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.06.

A number of brokerages recently commented on IRTC. began coverage on shares of iRhythm Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Oppenheimer raised iRhythm Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on iRhythm Technologies from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on iRhythm Technologies from $116.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on iRhythm Technologies from $120.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.36.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IRTC. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 190.0% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in iRhythm Technologies by 625.7% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in iRhythm Technologies by 44.3% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in iRhythm Technologies by 380.9% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in iRhythm Technologies by 232.6% during the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.24% of the company’s stock.

About iRhythm Technologies

iRhythm Technologies, Inc engages in the development of monitoring and diagnostic solutions for detection of cardiac arrhythmias. It offers Zio XT, is a wearable patch-based biosensor, which continuously records and stores ECG data from every patient heartbeat for up to 14 consecutive days, and Zio AT, which provides ECG data but also provides physicians with actionable notifications during the wear period.

