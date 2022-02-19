Insider Selling: iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) EVP Sells 2,652 Shares of Stock

iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) EVP Daniel G. Wilson sold 2,652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.99, for a total transaction of $320,865.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Shares of NASDAQ:IRTC opened at $112.92 on Friday. iRhythm Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.66 and a 52-week high of $172.09. The stock has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.13 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 3.81, a current ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $120.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.06.
A number of brokerages recently commented on IRTC. began coverage on shares of iRhythm Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Oppenheimer raised iRhythm Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on iRhythm Technologies from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on iRhythm Technologies from $116.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on iRhythm Technologies from $120.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.36.
About iRhythm Technologies
iRhythm Technologies, Inc engages in the development of monitoring and diagnostic solutions for detection of cardiac arrhythmias. It offers Zio XT, is a wearable patch-based biosensor, which continuously records and stores ECG data from every patient heartbeat for up to 14 consecutive days, and Zio AT, which provides ECG data but also provides physicians with actionable notifications during the wear period.
Receive News & Ratings for iRhythm Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iRhythm Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.