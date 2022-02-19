Insider Selling: LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ) General Counsel Sells 3,835 Shares of Stock

LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ) General Counsel Nicole Miller sold 3,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $61,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Nicole Miller also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 16th, Nicole Miller sold 34,678 shares of LegalZoom.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.84, for a total value of $549,299.52.

On Monday, December 6th, Nicole Miller sold 8,751 shares of LegalZoom.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.26, for a total value of $151,042.26.

On Thursday, December 2nd, Nicole Miller sold 13,851 shares of LegalZoom.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.93, for a total value of $248,348.43.

Shares of LegalZoom.com stock traded down $1.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.27. The stock had a trading volume of 1,070,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 814,904. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.70. LegalZoom.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.90 and a fifty-two week high of $40.94.

A number of research analysts recently commented on LZ shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on LegalZoom.com from $28.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LegalZoom.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on LegalZoom.com from $24.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Barclays reduced their price target on LegalZoom.com from $45.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on LegalZoom.com from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.63.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LegalZoom.com in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of LegalZoom.com during the third quarter worth $35,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of LegalZoom.com during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of LegalZoom.com by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 96,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,916 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of LegalZoom.com during the third quarter worth $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.19% of the company’s stock.

About LegalZoom.com

LegalZoom.com, Inc operates an online platform for legal and compliance solutions in the United States. The company's platform offers products and services, including business formations, creating estate planning documents, protecting intellectual property, completing certain forms and agreements, providing access to independent attorney advice, and connecting customers with experts for tax preparation and bookkeeping services.

