Insider Selling: LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ) General Counsel Sells 3,835 Shares of Stock

LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ) General Counsel Nicole Miller sold 3,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $61,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Nicole Miller also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, December 16th, Nicole Miller sold 34,678 shares of LegalZoom.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.84, for a total value of $549,299.52.
- On Monday, December 6th, Nicole Miller sold 8,751 shares of LegalZoom.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.26, for a total value of $151,042.26.
- On Thursday, December 2nd, Nicole Miller sold 13,851 shares of LegalZoom.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.93, for a total value of $248,348.43.
Shares of LegalZoom.com stock traded down $1.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.27. The stock had a trading volume of 1,070,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 814,904. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.70. LegalZoom.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.90 and a fifty-two week high of $40.94.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LegalZoom.com in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of LegalZoom.com during the third quarter worth $35,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of LegalZoom.com during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of LegalZoom.com by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 96,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,916 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of LegalZoom.com during the third quarter worth $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.19% of the company’s stock.
About LegalZoom.com
LegalZoom.com, Inc operates an online platform for legal and compliance solutions in the United States. The company's platform offers products and services, including business formations, creating estate planning documents, protecting intellectual property, completing certain forms and agreements, providing access to independent attorney advice, and connecting customers with experts for tax preparation and bookkeeping services.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on LegalZoom.com (LZ)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/14 – 2/18
- Manufactured Housing Stocks to Buy
- Sectors and Stocks that Offer Great Dividends
- Is Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) Ready For All Time Highs?
- Institutions Aggressively Buy Into Draftkings Potential
Receive News & Ratings for LegalZoom.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LegalZoom.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.