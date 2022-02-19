Insider Selling: Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV) CFO Sells 3,804 Shares of Stock

Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV) CFO Justin Coulombe sold 3,804 shares of Momentive Global stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.62, for a total transaction of $59,418.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of Momentive Global stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,567,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,840,104. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.33. Momentive Global Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.36 and a 52 week high of $25.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Momentive Global (NASDAQ:MNTV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $117.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.57 million. Momentive Global had a negative net margin of 27.77% and a negative return on equity of 34.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.13) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Momentive Global Inc. will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNTV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Momentive Global in the 2nd quarter worth $9,638,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in Momentive Global during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,662,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Momentive Global during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,621,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Momentive Global during the 2nd quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Momentive Global during the 2nd quarter valued at $257,671,000. 77.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MNTV shares. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Momentive Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Momentive Global from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Momentive Global from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Momentive Global from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Momentive Global from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Momentive Global has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.67.

Momentive Global, Inc provides agile software solutions that help companies turn stakeholder feedback into action. Its platform empowers users to collect, analyze, and act on feedback from customers, employees, website and application users, and market research audiences. The company offers enterprise solutions for agile experience management and insights by three product brands: Momentive, GetFeedback and SurveyMonkey.

