Insider Selling: Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) VP Sells 1,500 Shares of Stock

Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) VP Rochelle M. Tarlowe sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total value of $128,790.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of OMC opened at $84.12 on Friday. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.76 and a 52-week high of $91.61. The company has a market capitalization of $17.88 billion, a PE ratio of 13.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 36.95% and a net margin of 9.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.90 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is 43.61%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Olstein Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 159,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,521,000 after purchasing an additional 19,000 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 595.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 252,797 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,310,000 after acquiring an additional 216,433 shares during the period. MD Financial Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 96,338.6% during the 3rd quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 139,836 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,133,000 after acquiring an additional 139,691 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 31,836 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,453 shares during the period. Finally, Verity & Verity LLC boosted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 121,890 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,599 shares during the period. 91.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on OMC shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Omnicom Group from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Macquarie increased their price objective on Omnicom Group from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Omnicom Group from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Omnicom Group from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.75.

Omnicom Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and provision of advertising agencies. The firm offers marketing and corporate communications services. Its agency networks operates in the advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services industry, which are organized into regions, such as the Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific.

