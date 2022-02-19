Insider Selling: Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) COO Sells 2,459 Shares of Stock

Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) COO Mariana Garavaglia sold 2,459 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.99, for a total transaction of $78,663.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

PTON stock opened at $29.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $8.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.78 and a beta of 0.87. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.81 and a 12-month high of $141.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.67.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported ($1.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.21) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Peloton Interactive had a negative net margin of 15.59% and a negative return on equity of 35.32%. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SPRINGS CAPITAL HONG KONG Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $501,000. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $13,410,000. Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 6,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,401 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Peloton Interactive by 39.8% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,332,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,655,000 after buying an additional 379,089 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Peloton Interactive by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 506,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,097,000 after buying an additional 37,445 shares during the period. 75.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PTON has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Peloton Interactive from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Peloton Interactive from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Cowen boosted their target price on Peloton Interactive from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Peloton Interactive from $72.00 to $40.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Westpark Capital cut Peloton Interactive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.10.

About Peloton Interactive

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

