Insider Selling: Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) Director Sells 8,330 Shares of Stock

Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) Director Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.49, for a total transaction of $337,281.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Norman Payson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 9th, Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.35, for a total transaction of $336,115.50.

On Wednesday, February 2nd, Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.29, for a total transaction of $327,285.70.

On Wednesday, January 26th, Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.46, for a total transaction of $320,371.80.

On Wednesday, January 19th, Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.20, for a total transaction of $326,536.00.

On Wednesday, January 12th, Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.52, for a total transaction of $387,511.60.

On Wednesday, January 5th, Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.99, for a total transaction of $391,426.70.

On Wednesday, December 22nd, Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.62, for a total transaction of $421,664.60.

On Wednesday, December 15th, Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.60, for a total transaction of $396,508.00.

On Wednesday, December 8th, Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.65, for a total transaction of $421,914.50.

On Wednesday, December 1st, Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.13, for a total transaction of $417,582.90.

Shares of PGNY stock opened at $37.14 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.85. The company has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 41.27 and a beta of 1.72. Progyny, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.45 and a 12 month high of $68.32.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PGNY. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Progyny by 53.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,630,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,322,000 after buying an additional 569,765 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Progyny during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,009,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Progyny by 238.0% in the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 41,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,431,000 after buying an additional 29,011 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of Progyny by 98.9% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 71,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,247,000 after purchasing an additional 35,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Progyny by 83.0% during the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 17,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,000 after buying an additional 7,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PGNY shares. Citigroup lowered shares of Progyny from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Progyny from $65.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Progyny in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Progyny from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Progyny from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.25.

About Progyny

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

