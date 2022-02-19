Insider Selling: United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) EVP Sells 6,000 Shares of Stock

United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.17, for a total value of $1,213,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ UTHR opened at $196.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 7.46, a quick ratio of 7.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.85 billion, a PE ratio of 19.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $203.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $200.17. United Therapeutics Co. has a 12-month low of $155.71 and a 12-month high of $218.38.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised United Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. BTIG Research initiated coverage on United Therapeutics in a report on Friday, February 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, United Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.83.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 7,466 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,613,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 1,249 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,871 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management boosted its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 6,981 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 75.0% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 154 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. 96.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Therapeutics Corp. operates as a biotechnology company which engages in the development and commercialization of products for patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases. The firm markets and sells commercial therapies to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension and high-risk neuroblastoma.

