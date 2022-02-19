Insider Selling: WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) EVP Sells $41,398.53 in Stock

WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) EVP Jonathan D. Dargusch sold 1,121 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.93, for a total transaction of $41,398.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of WSBC opened at $36.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. WesBanco, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.21 and a 12-month high of $39.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 1.03.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.11. WesBanco had a net margin of 39.22% and a return on equity of 9.26%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that WesBanco, Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WSBC has been the subject of a number of research reports. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of WesBanco from $34.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WesBanco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WSBC. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in WesBanco by 270.9% during the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 13,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 21,945 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in WesBanco by 4.8% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 48,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,719,000 after buying an additional 2,221 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in WesBanco during the second quarter worth about $80,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in WesBanco by 3.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,366,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,699,000 after buying an additional 45,267 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in WesBanco by 205.6% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 3,197 shares during the period. 60.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WesBanco, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. The Community Banking segment delivers services traditionally offered by service commercial banks, including commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts, as well as commercial, mortgage, and individual installment loans, and certain non-traditional offerings, such as insurance and securities brokerage services.

