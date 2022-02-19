Insider Selling: ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) Major Shareholder Sells 22,880 Shares of Stock

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) major shareholder Subsidiary Holdings L.L.C. Cg sold 22,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.31, for a total value of $1,311,252.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Subsidiary Holdings L.L.C. Cg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 1st, Subsidiary Holdings L.L.C. Cg sold 629,598 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.44, for a total value of $38,682,501.12.

On Friday, November 26th, Subsidiary Holdings L.L.C. Cg sold 248,209 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.47, for a total value of $17,491,288.23.

On Wednesday, November 24th, Subsidiary Holdings L.L.C. Cg sold 333,723 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.46, for a total value of $23,180,399.58.

On Monday, November 22nd, Subsidiary Holdings L.L.C. Cg sold 430,183 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.61, for a total value of $32,095,953.63.

NASDAQ:ZI opened at $52.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $56.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.53. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.86 and a 52 week high of $79.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 875.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.25.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.05. ZoomInfo Technologies had a positive return on equity of 9.58% and a negative net margin of 0.39%. The company had revenue of $222.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 59.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ZI has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $80.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho boosted their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America cut their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, upped their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.55.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZI. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the third quarter valued at $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 7,566.7% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the third quarter valued at $55,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the third quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI raised its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.41% of the company’s stock.

ZoomInfo Technologies Company Profile

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses.

