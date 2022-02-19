Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $107.00 target price on the software maker’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Insight Enterprises Inc., is a global direct marketer of brand name computers, hardware and software. It is an Arizona-based publicly traded global technology company that focuses on business-to-business and information technology capabilities. The company markets to small-and-medium-sized businesses, through a combination of a strong outbound telemarketing sales force, electronic commerce, electronic marketing and direct mail catalogs. The company offers an extensive assortment of computer hardware and software. The company’s sales force, aggressive marketing strategies and streamlined distribution, together with its advanced proprietary information system, have resulted in high customer loyalty and strong, profitable growth. “

NSIT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of Insight Enterprises from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Insight Enterprises from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ NSIT opened at $99.84 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.77. Insight Enterprises has a 52-week low of $80.03 and a 52-week high of $111.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.55. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $100.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.38.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The software maker reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.04. Insight Enterprises had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 17.39%. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.76 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Insight Enterprises will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Insight Enterprises news, VP Kenneth T. Lamneck sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.44, for a total transaction of $322,320.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kenneth T. Lamneck sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.17, for a total transaction of $204,340.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,733,885 in the last 90 days. 1.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,874,433 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $387,483,000 after acquiring an additional 98,877 shares in the last quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. grew its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 3,324,835 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $299,501,000 after acquiring an additional 481,145 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 620,035 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $66,095,000 after acquiring an additional 6,802 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 451,209 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $48,099,000 after acquiring an additional 28,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 431,151 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,119,000 after acquiring an additional 44,571 shares in the last quarter.

About Insight Enterprises

Insight Enterprises, Inc is a global provider of information technology, services, and cloud solutions to worldwide enterprises, governments, schools, and healthcare organizations. It helps businesses define, architect, implement, and manage Intelligent Technology Solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific.

