Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) Posts Earnings Results

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.90) by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Insmed had a negative return on equity of 108.34% and a negative net margin of 243.96%. The company had revenue of $56.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.00) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NASDAQ INSM opened at $22.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.92, a current ratio of 8.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Insmed has a 12-month low of $20.02 and a 12-month high of $42.06. The company has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.81 and a beta of 2.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.63.

Get Insmed alerts:

INSM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Insmed in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Insmed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.80.

In related news, CEO William Lewis sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.21, for a total value of $1,410,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, COO Roger Adsett sold 1,217 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.58, for a total transaction of $29,913.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 115,556 shares of company stock worth $3,208,544. Corporate insiders own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INSM. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Insmed by 62.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 11,753 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 4,534 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Insmed by 91.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 463,326 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,621,000 after purchasing an additional 221,138 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Insmed by 398.3% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 94,618 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,577,000 after purchasing an additional 75,630 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Insmed by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 106,680 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,906,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Insmed by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 103,642 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,823,000 after purchasing an additional 3,107 shares in the last quarter.

Insmed Company Profile

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Insmed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insmed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.