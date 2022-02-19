Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.83 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) will report $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Integra LifeSciences’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.81 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.85. Integra LifeSciences posted earnings per share of $0.84 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Integra LifeSciences will report full year earnings of $3.17 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.16 to $3.19. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.30 to $3.55. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Integra LifeSciences.

Get Integra LifeSciences alerts:

IART has been the subject of several recent research reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Integra LifeSciences in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Integra LifeSciences from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Integra LifeSciences currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.57.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 99.2% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 526 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Integra LifeSciences during the 2nd quarter worth $61,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Integra LifeSciences during the 4th quarter worth $64,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Integra LifeSciences during the 4th quarter worth $69,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 428.4% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,189 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares during the last quarter. 90.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:IART traded down $0.42 during trading on Monday, hitting $65.24. 412,491 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 393,400. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $66.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.52. Integra LifeSciences has a 52-week low of $61.80 and a 52-week high of $77.40.

Integra LifeSciences Company Profile

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of medical instruments, devices, and equipment. It operates through the Codman Specialty Surgical and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies segments. The Codman Specialty Surgical segment refers to the company’s neurosurgery business, which sells a full line of products for neurosurgery and neuro critical care, such as tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment, and the precision tools and instruments business, which sells instrument patterns and surgical and lighting products to hospitals, surgery centers, and dental, podiatry, and veterinary offices.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Integra LifeSciences (IART)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Integra LifeSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integra LifeSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.