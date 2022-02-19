Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) Research Coverage Started at William Blair

William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $144.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on NTLA. Brookline Capital Acquisition assumed coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, February 14th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Intellia Therapeutics from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Brookline Capital Management reiterated a buy rating on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $171.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $157.06.

Shares of NTLA opened at $86.52 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.75 and a beta of 2.04. Intellia Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $43.86 and a 12-month high of $202.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $102.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $126.71.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 82,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,803,000 after buying an additional 5,245 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 35,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,177,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 183,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,731,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 93,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,108,000 after purchasing an additional 6,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castleark Management LLC boosted its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 42,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,975,000 after purchasing an additional 3,055 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.98% of the company’s stock.

About Intellia Therapeutics

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage genome editing company, which engages in the development of curative therapeutics using the CRISPR/Cas9 system. Its CRISPR/Cas9 system transforms medicine by both producing therapeutics that permanently edit and/or correct disease-associated genes in the human body with a single treatment course, and creates engineered cells that can treat oncological and immunological diseases.

