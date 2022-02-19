Intercorp Financial Services (NYSE:IFS) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Intercorp Financial Services (NYSE:IFS) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Intercorp Financial Services Inc. provides financial products and services. The Company’s business segment consists of Bank, Insurance, Real Estate Operations and Others. Intercorp Financial Services Inc. is based in Lima, Peru. “

Separately, Grupo Santander cut Intercorp Financial Services from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

IFS stock opened at $32.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.21. Intercorp Financial Services has a 12-month low of $17.67 and a 12-month high of $35.11. The company has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of 7.99 and a beta of 1.42.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.6%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. Intercorp Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IFS. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intercorp Financial Services by 30.2% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,179,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,999,000 after purchasing an additional 737,900 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intercorp Financial Services by 20.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,364,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,276,000 after acquiring an additional 234,100 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Intercorp Financial Services in the third quarter worth about $3,093,000. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of Intercorp Financial Services by 88.4% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 267,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,049,000 after acquiring an additional 125,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intercorp Financial Services by 10.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 689,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,329,000 after acquiring an additional 65,168 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

Intercorp Financial Services Company Profile

Intercorp Financial Services Inc provides banking, insurance, and wealth management services for retail and commercial clients in Peru. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management. It provides transactional accounts, such as cuenta sueldo and cuenta simple; savings accounts; investment accounts; and time deposits, certificates of deposit, and compensation for service time accounts.

