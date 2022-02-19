Interserve (LON:IRV) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $6.07

Interserve plc (LON:IRV)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 6.07 ($0.08) and traded as high as GBX 11.11 ($0.15). Interserve shares last traded at GBX 6.05 ($0.08), with a volume of 5,466,403 shares trading hands.
The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 6.05 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 6.07. The firm has a market capitalization of £13.00 million and a P/E ratio of -0.07.
Interserve Company Profile (LON:IRV)
