Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.83 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) to post $1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have made estimates for Intuit’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.67 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.97. Intuit reported earnings of $0.68 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 169.1%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Intuit will report full year earnings of $11.68 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.54 to $12.38. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $13.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.86 to $14.84. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Intuit.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.56. Intuit had a net margin of 20.28% and a return on equity of 22.39%. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 51.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on INTU shares. Wolfe Research increased their target price on shares of Intuit from $700.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Intuit from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $535.00 to $840.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Intuit in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $625.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Intuit from $621.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Intuit from $584.00 to $696.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $664.14.

In other Intuit news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $691.96, for a total value of $232,498.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 35,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $685.96, for a total transaction of $24,690,444.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 51,950 shares of company stock valued at $34,464,008. 3.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Intuit in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Intuit by 3,900.0% in the 4th quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 40 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in Intuit in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Intuit by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 50 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Intuit in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. 81.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ INTU traded down $14.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $481.20. The company had a trading volume of 2,322,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,866,911. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $576.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $582.37. Intuit has a 12 month low of $365.15 and a 12 month high of $716.86. The firm has a market cap of $136.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.65, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.10.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th were issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 7th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.98%.

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

