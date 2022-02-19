Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,200 shares, a decline of 17.2% from the January 15th total of 8,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 72,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ PFM traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $37.35. The company had a trading volume of 101,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,566. Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF has a one year low of $32.17 and a one year high of $40.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.07.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF during the third quarter worth $79,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 323.9% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 2,063 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 67.4% during the fourth quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 1,493 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 112.5% during the third quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 5,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 2,672 shares during the period.

PowerShares Dividend Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Broad Dividend Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a diversified group of dividend paying companies. These companies have increased their annual dividend for 10 or more consecutive fiscal years.

