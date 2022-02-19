Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PID) Short Interest Update

Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PID) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 118,000 shares, a decrease of 22.3% from the January 15th total of 151,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 118,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.
PID traded down $0.09 on Friday, hitting $18.76. 88,395 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 183,582. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.20. Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF has a 12 month low of $15.95 and a 12 month high of $19.19.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were issued a $0.207 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.41%. This is a boost from Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.
