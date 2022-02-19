Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PID) Short Interest Update

Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PID) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 118,000 shares, a decrease of 22.3% from the January 15th total of 151,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 118,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

PID traded down $0.09 on Friday, hitting $18.76. 88,395 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 183,582. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.20. Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF has a 12 month low of $15.95 and a 12 month high of $19.19.

Get Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were issued a $0.207 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.41%. This is a boost from Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 10,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 17,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 37,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the period.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.