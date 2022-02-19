Invesco Ltd. Buys 54,799 Shares of Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC)

Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 824,217 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 54,799 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Wintrust Financial were worth $66,243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Wintrust Financial during the second quarter valued at about $8,286,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 8.6% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 202,020 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,279,000 after buying an additional 16,050 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 110.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 111,929 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,465,000 after purchasing an additional 58,796 shares during the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 180.6% in the third quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 177,737 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,285,000 after purchasing an additional 114,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 557.8% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 46,251 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,498,000 after purchasing an additional 39,220 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Wintrust Financial alerts:

In other Wintrust Financial news, Director Alex E. Washington III purchased 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $89.61 per share, for a total transaction of $403,245.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

WTFC stock opened at $98.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a PE ratio of 13.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Wintrust Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $65.66 and a twelve month high of $105.56. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.51.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $429.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $417.42 million. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 25.04% and a return on equity of 11.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 6.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is a boost from Wintrust Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.92%.

WTFC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Wintrust Financial from $110.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Raymond James raised their price target on Wintrust Financial from $112.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Wedbush raised their price target on Wintrust Financial from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, January 8th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Wintrust Financial from $105.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Wintrust Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.88.

About Wintrust Financial

Wintrust Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment provides community-oriented, personal, and commercial banking services to customers located in its market area.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Wintrust Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wintrust Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.