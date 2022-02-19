Invesco Ltd. Cuts Stock Position in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Invesco Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 382,898 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 7,722 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $67,899,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 3.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,442,018 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $389,868,000 after purchasing an additional 71,309 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 11.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,142,147 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $202,532,000 after buying an additional 115,657 shares during the last quarter. HS Management Partners LLC boosted its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 4.7% during the third quarter. HS Management Partners LLC now owns 1,022,484 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $181,317,000 after buying an additional 46,315 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 0.7% during the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 917,036 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $162,618,000 after buying an additional 6,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 25.0% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 842,757 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $149,449,000 after buying an additional 168,494 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Laura Alber sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.15, for a total value of $3,978,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on WSM. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $225.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $205.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Williams-Sonoma from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $219.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Loop Capital raised Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $181.00.

Shares of NYSE WSM opened at $140.36 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $158.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $175.10. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 1-year low of $118.07 and a 1-year high of $223.32. The company has a market cap of $10.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.54.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The specialty retailer reported $3.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.18. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 67.55% and a net margin of 12.84%. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.56 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 14.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is currently 21.32%.

About Williams-Sonoma

Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.

