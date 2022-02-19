Invesco Ltd. Has $62.56 Million Holdings in Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP)

Invesco Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP) by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,413,222 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 274,694 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Holly Energy Partners were worth $62,564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 35.7% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,404 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the period. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 186.8% during the second quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,900 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares during the period. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ bought a new position in shares of Holly Energy Partners during the third quarter worth approximately $330,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 3.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 32,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Holly Energy Partners during the third quarter worth approximately $651,000.

HEP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays cut shares of Holly Energy Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Holly Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Holly Energy Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Holly Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.17.

In other Holly Energy Partners news, Director James H. Lee sold 8,809 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total transaction of $143,146.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HEP opened at $17.69 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 0.89. Holly Energy Partners, L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $15.40 and a fifty-two week high of $23.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 31st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.91%. Holly Energy Partners’s payout ratio is presently 66.99%.

Holly Energy Partners LP engages in the business of operating a system of petroleum product and crude pipelines, storage tanks, distribution terminals, loading rack facilities and refinery processing units. It operates through Pipelines & Terminals and Refinery Processing Unit segments. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

