Invesco Ltd. Has $69.88 Million Stock Holdings in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD)

Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 771,362 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 3,340 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Diodes were worth $69,879,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DIOD. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Diodes by 91.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 110,769 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,844,000 after purchasing an additional 52,849 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Diodes by 3.6% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 8,583 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Diodes by 51.6% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,439 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after purchasing an additional 5,935 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Diodes by 2.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 706,601 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $56,366,000 after purchasing an additional 14,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diodes in the second quarter valued at about $2,086,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Diodes alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Diodes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Diodes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Diodes from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Diodes currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.67.

In related news, SVP Julie Holland sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.39, for a total value of $290,517.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Richard Dallas White sold 5,000 shares of Diodes stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.39, for a total transaction of $446,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 40,454 shares of company stock valued at $4,357,399 over the last 90 days. 3.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DIOD opened at $89.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.82 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $97.71 and a 200 day moving average of $97.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.52. Diodes Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $68.01 and a fifty-two week high of $113.98.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.15. Diodes had a net margin of 12.67% and a return on equity of 20.10%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Diodes Incorporated will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Diodes

Diodes, Inc manufactures and supplies semiconductor products. It offers diodes, rectifiers, transistors, MOSFETs, protection devices, functional specific arrays, single gate, dual gate and standard logic, amplifiers and comparators, Hall-effect and temperature sensors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Asia, North America, and Europe.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIOD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD).

Receive News & Ratings for Diodes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diodes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.