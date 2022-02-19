Invesco Ltd. Lowers Stake in Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL)

Invesco Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL) by 40.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,456,714 shares of the company’s stock after selling 982,857 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Kirkland Lake Gold were worth $60,586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Kirkland Lake Gold during the third quarter valued at approximately $111,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Kirkland Lake Gold during the second quarter valued at approximately $121,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Kirkland Lake Gold during the third quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Finally, Country Club Trust Company n.a. bought a new stake in Kirkland Lake Gold during the third quarter valued at approximately $249,000. 51.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from C$61.00 to C$52.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from C$55.50 to C$56.00 in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.75.

Shares of Kirkland Lake Gold stock opened at $38.92 on Friday. Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. has a 1 year low of $31.72 and a 1 year high of $46.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.09. The stock has a market cap of $10.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.76, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.70.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.188 dividend. This is a boost from Kirkland Lake Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. Kirkland Lake Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.66%.

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the mining, development, and exploration of gold properties. The firms projects include Holt Mine, Macassa Mine, and Detour Lake Mine. The company was founded on June 29, 1983 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

