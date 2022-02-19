Invesco Ltd. Sells 41,292 Shares of Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI)

Invesco Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI) by 6.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 556,630 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,292 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Silvergate Capital were worth $64,292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Silvergate Capital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Silvergate Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Silvergate Capital by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of Silvergate Capital by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Silvergate Capital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $112,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Silvergate Capital alerts:

In other news, Director Michael Lempres bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $112.20 per share, with a total value of $56,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Silvergate Capital from $181.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Silvergate Capital from $180.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Silvergate Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Silvergate Capital from $300.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Silvergate Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $190.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.10.

SI stock opened at $114.86 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $127.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $140.27. The company has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.74 and a beta of 2.37. Silvergate Capital Co. has a 52-week low of $80.78 and a 52-week high of $239.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.47.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $49.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.10 million. Silvergate Capital had a net margin of 44.71% and a return on equity of 8.87%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Silvergate Capital Co. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Silvergate Capital

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States and internationally. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI).

Receive News & Ratings for Silvergate Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silvergate Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.