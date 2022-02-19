Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL) Stock Position Lifted by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL) by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,119,894 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 111,089 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF were worth $51,851,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF in the third quarter valued at $33,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF in the third quarter valued at $89,000. Tsfg LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 27.2% in the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 2,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 626 shares during the period. Frontier Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF in the second quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF in the third quarter valued at $207,000.

Shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF stock opened at $45.52 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $48.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.36.

