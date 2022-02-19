Invesco S&P MidCap 400 QVM Multi-factor ETF (NYSEARCA:QVMM) Shares Down 2.1%

Invesco S&P MidCap 400 QVM Multi-factor ETF (NYSEARCA:QVMM) shares fell 2.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $24.49 and last traded at $24.51. 2,745 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 36% from the average session volume of 2,023 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.04.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.23 and a 200-day moving average of $25.43.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 QVM Multi-factor ETF stock. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 QVM Multi-factor ETF (NYSEARCA:QVMM) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,042,641 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,395 shares during the period. Invesco S&P MidCap 400 QVM Multi-factor ETF accounts for about 3.3% of Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan owned about 98.80% of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 QVM Multi-factor ETF worth $196,433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

