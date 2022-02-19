Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO) Shares Sold by Flow Traders U.S. LLC

Flow Traders U.S. LLC lessened its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO) by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,763 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,080 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF were worth $990,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of XMMO. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $15,314,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 6,303.1% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 165,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,892,000 after purchasing an additional 162,620 shares during the period. Cardan Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 107.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 132,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,151,000 after purchasing an additional 68,698 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 63.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 124,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,482,000 after purchasing an additional 48,524 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 558,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,817,000 after purchasing an additional 44,668 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA XMMO opened at $84.33 on Friday. Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF has a twelve month low of $75.43 and a twelve month high of $97.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $86.67 and a 200 day moving average of $88.13.

