iPower (NASDAQ:IPW) PT Lowered to $6.00

iPower (NASDAQ:IPW) had its price target trimmed by DA Davidson from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded iPower from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st.

iPower stock opened at $1.88 on Tuesday. iPower has a 12 month low of $1.36 and a 12 month high of $10.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.02 and its 200-day moving average is $3.19. The company has a current ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $49.81 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.67.

iPower (NASDAQ:IPW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03. iPower had a positive return on equity of 9.97% and a negative net margin of 0.68%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that iPower will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in iPower during the third quarter worth $122,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iPower during the second quarter worth $225,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iPower during the second quarter worth $107,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iPower by 38.9% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,092,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,325,000 after purchasing an additional 305,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aristides Capital LLC bought a new stake in iPower during the third quarter worth $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.11% of the company’s stock.

iPower Inc supplies hydroponics equipment online in the United States. It offers various products, including advanced indoor and greenhouse grow-light systems, ventilation systems, activated carbon filters, nutrients, growing media, hydroponic water-resistant grow tents, trimming machines, pumps, and accessories for hydroponic gardening, as well as other indoor and outdoor growing products under the iPower and Simple Deluxe brands through its Zenhydro.com website and various third-party e-commerce channels.

