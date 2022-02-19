IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Receives $281.50 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-one brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $278.33.

Several brokerages have commented on IQV. Mizuho raised their target price on IQVIA from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Citigroup raised their target price on IQVIA from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on IQVIA from $282.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $269.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on IQVIA from $300.00 to $304.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd.

IQV stock opened at $228.27 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $43.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.02, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.44. IQVIA has a fifty-two week low of $181.13 and a fifty-two week high of $285.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $255.10 and a 200-day moving average of $255.34.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The medical research company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 27.51% and a net margin of 6.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.00 EPS. Equities analysts predict that IQVIA will post 9.41 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director John Connaughton sold 555,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.60, for a total transaction of $145,767,684.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John G. Danhakl purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $272.93 per share, with a total value of $2,729,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of IQVIA in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of IQVIA by 72.6% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 126 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, RE Advisers Corp lifted its position in shares of IQVIA by 53.3% in the third quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 141 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. 86.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions. Technology & Analytics Solutions segment provides mission critical information, technology solutions and real world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

