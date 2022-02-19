ironSource (NYSE:IS) PT Lowered to $10.00

ironSource (NYSE:IS) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $15.00 to $10.00 in a report issued on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 63.13% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Tigress Financial initiated coverage on ironSource in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on ironSource in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson initiated coverage on ironSource in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Macquarie upgraded ironSource from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on ironSource in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.33.

NYSE:IS opened at $6.13 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.20. ironSource has a 52-week low of $5.69 and a 52-week high of $13.14.

ironSource (NYSE:IS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02. The company had revenue of $158.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.63 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ironSource will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital World Investors increased its position in ironSource by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 29,015,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,580,000 after buying an additional 5,371,195 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of ironSource by 37.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,627,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,707,000 after purchasing an additional 6,727,564 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of ironSource by 9,773.4% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 15,108,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,233,000 after purchasing an additional 14,955,807 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of ironSource during the 4th quarter worth approximately $106,824,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of ironSource by 51.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,483,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,699,000 after purchasing an additional 4,254,959 shares in the last quarter. 19.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ironSource Ltd. operates a business platform for app developers and telecom operators. Its platforms include Sonic solution suite that supports developers to launch, monetize, and scale their apps and games by providing solutions for app discovery, user growth, content monetization, analytics, and publishing; and Aura solution suite, which allows telecom operators to enrich the device experience by creating new engagement touchpoints that deliver relevant content for their users across the entire lifecycle of the device.

