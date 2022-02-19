iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:USIG) Trading 0.2% Higher

iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:USIG)’s stock price traded up 0.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $56.51 and last traded at $56.47. 1,151,431 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 21% from the average session volume of 1,463,110 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.38.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $58.48 and its 200 day moving average is $59.73.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.