iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NYSEARCA:XT) Shares Down 1.3%

iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NYSEARCA:XT) fell 1.3% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $56.35 and last traded at $56.56. 129,582 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 268,514 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.33.
The stock has a fifty day moving average of $61.90 and a 200 day moving average of $63.96.
