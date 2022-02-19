iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTD) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTD) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a decrease of 19.5% from the January 15th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IBTD. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF by 33.4% during the fourth quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 167,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,264,000 after purchasing an additional 41,865 shares during the last quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF by 40.1% during the fourth quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC now owns 45,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 12,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $327,000.

Shares of IBTD opened at $25.27 on Friday. iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $25.21 and a 12 month high of $25.71. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.54.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.008 per share. This is a boost from iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%.

