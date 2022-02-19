iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBMN) Shares Bought by Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBMN) by 5.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,603 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,487 shares during the quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.77% of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF worth $1,415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF by 5.6% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 9,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF by 12.5% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 8,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 147,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,125,000 after purchasing an additional 3,872 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF by 3.6% in the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 145,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,074,000 after purchasing an additional 5,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF by 5.2% in the third quarter. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 166,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,652,000 after purchasing an additional 8,153 shares during the last quarter.

IBMN stock opened at $27.13 on Friday. iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $27.07 and a twelve month high of $28.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.84.

