iShares MSCI Qatar Capped ETF (NYSEARCA:QAT) Stock Price Up 0.5%

iShares MSCI Qatar Capped ETF (NYSEARCA:QAT) rose 0.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $22.65 and last traded at $22.65. Approximately 3,846 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 26,183 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.54.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.67.

