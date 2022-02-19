iShares MSCI Sweden ETF (NYSEARCA:EWD) Shares Sold by Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC

Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares MSCI Sweden ETF (NYSEARCA:EWD) by 9.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,294 shares of the company’s stock after selling 625 shares during the quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Sweden ETF were worth $282,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its position in iShares MSCI Sweden ETF by 105.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 323,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,508,000 after acquiring an additional 165,995 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI Sweden ETF by 1,073.8% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 106,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,788,000 after acquiring an additional 97,653 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Sweden ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $7,431,000. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI Sweden ETF by 49.3% during the third quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 20,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,000 after acquiring an additional 6,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI Sweden ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 28,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,270,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EWD opened at $39.58 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $43.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.05. iShares MSCI Sweden ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.40 and a fifty-two week high of $49.46.

