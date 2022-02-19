iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Purchased by Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 6.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,758 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $2,400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WNY Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 3,564 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $976,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC now owns 901 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. NWK Group Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 2,267 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $615,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,207 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,427,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 9,673 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,651,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of IWF opened at $264.05 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $286.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $288.81. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $226.77 and a 52 week high of $311.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.