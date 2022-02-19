iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 243,091 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 1,970,186 shares.The stock last traded at $476.99 and had previously closed at $490.25.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $507.57 and a 200-day moving average of $489.70.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Semiconductor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in iShares Semiconductor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in iShares Semiconductor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. James Reed Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in iShares Semiconductor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Semiconductor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

