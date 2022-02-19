iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Stock Position Raised by KB Financial Partners LLC

KB Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 60,119 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,214 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 9.5% of KB Financial Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. KB Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $25,900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 274.5% in the third quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives now owns 4,336,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,868,400,000 after buying an additional 3,178,847 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2,610.4% in the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 3,244,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,394,738,000 after buying an additional 3,124,559 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 5.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,224,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,669,294,000 after buying an additional 3,058,856 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 231.6% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 3,625,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,558,511,000 after buying an additional 2,531,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4,954.1% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,011,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $864,588,000 after buying an additional 1,971,255 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IVV stock opened at $436.07 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $373.26 and a 52-week high of $482.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $459.31 and its 200 day moving average is $455.16.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

