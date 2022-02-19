Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. (TSE:IVN) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. (TSE:IVN) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$12.56.

Several brokerages have issued reports on IVN. upped their price objective on Ivanhoe Mines from C$11.50 to C$13.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Ivanhoe Mines from C$13.50 to C$14.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$12.50 price target on shares of Ivanhoe Mines in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Ivanhoe Mines from C$10.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th.

Shares of Ivanhoe Mines stock opened at C$11.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.88, a current ratio of 23.01 and a quick ratio of 20.75. Ivanhoe Mines has a 1-year low of C$6.27 and a 1-year high of C$12.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$10.82 and a 200-day moving average of C$9.95. The company has a market capitalization of C$13.43 billion and a PE ratio of -101.30.

In other news, Director Louis Kabamba Watum sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.23, for a total value of C$33,690.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 118,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,336,033.10.

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and recovery of minerals and precious metals located primarily in Africa. It explores for platinum, palladium, nickel, copper, gold, rhodium, zinc, silver, germanium, and lead deposits. The company's projects include the Platreef project located in the Northern Limb of South Africa's Bushveld Complex; the Kipushi project located in Haut-Katanga Province, Democratic Republic of Congo; and the Kamoa-Kakula project located within the Central African Copperbelt.

