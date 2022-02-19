J.Jill (NYSE:JILL) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of J.Jill (NYSE:JILL) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “J.Jill, Inc. operates as a specialty retailer of womens apparel. The Company offers sweaters, tops, pants, dresses, shorts, skirts, sleepwear and accessories. It markets through retail stores, website and catalog. J.Jill, Inc. is headquartered in Quincy, Massachusetts. “
JILL stock opened at $15.22 on Wednesday. J.Jill has a one year low of $3.95 and a one year high of $24.50. The stock has a market cap of $152.02 million, a PE ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 1.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.58.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JILL. Newtyn Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of J.Jill in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,932,000. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY purchased a new stake in shares of J.Jill in the 4th quarter valued at $1,630,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of J.Jill by 104.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 134,387 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,649,000 after purchasing an additional 68,779 shares in the last quarter. Diametric Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of J.Jill in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,143,000. Finally, Shay Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of J.Jill by 157.3% in the 4th quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 72,498 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after purchasing an additional 44,317 shares in the last quarter. 22.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
J.Jill Company Profile
J.Jill, Inc engages in the business of retailing women’s apparel, accessories, and footwear. The firm markets its products through direct and retail channels under the J.Jill brand. It has two sub-brands, which includes Pure Jill and Wearever. The company was founded on February 17, 2011 and is headquartered in Quincy, MA.
