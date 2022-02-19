J.Jill (NYSE:JILL) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of J.Jill (NYSE:JILL) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “J.Jill, Inc. operates as a specialty retailer of womens apparel. The Company offers sweaters, tops, pants, dresses, shorts, skirts, sleepwear and accessories. It markets through retail stores, website and catalog. J.Jill, Inc. is headquartered in Quincy, Massachusetts. “

Get J.Jill alerts:

JILL stock opened at $15.22 on Wednesday. J.Jill has a one year low of $3.95 and a one year high of $24.50. The stock has a market cap of $152.02 million, a PE ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 1.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.58.

J.Jill (NYSE:JILL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 13th. The specialty retailer reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.31. J.Jill had a negative net margin of 10.82% and a negative return on equity of 12.52%. The business had revenue of $151.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.31) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that J.Jill will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JILL. Newtyn Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of J.Jill in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,932,000. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY purchased a new stake in shares of J.Jill in the 4th quarter valued at $1,630,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of J.Jill by 104.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 134,387 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,649,000 after purchasing an additional 68,779 shares in the last quarter. Diametric Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of J.Jill in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,143,000. Finally, Shay Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of J.Jill by 157.3% in the 4th quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 72,498 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after purchasing an additional 44,317 shares in the last quarter. 22.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

J.Jill Company Profile

J.Jill, Inc engages in the business of retailing women’s apparel, accessories, and footwear. The firm markets its products through direct and retail channels under the J.Jill brand. It has two sub-brands, which includes Pure Jill and Wearever. The company was founded on February 17, 2011 and is headquartered in Quincy, MA.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on J.Jill (JILL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for J.Jill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J.Jill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.