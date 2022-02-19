Jasper Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:JSPR) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.28 Per Share

Brokerages expect Jasper Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:JSPR) to report ($0.28) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Jasper Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.27) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.29). The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Friday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Jasper Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.80) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.29) to ($1.31). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($1.34) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.54) to ($1.14). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Jasper Therapeutics.

JSPR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Jasper Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Jasper Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.33.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Abingworth LLP bought a new stake in Jasper Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $58,030,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Jasper Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $918,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jasper Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jasper Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Jasper Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $159,000. 82.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JSPR opened at $4.55 on Wednesday. Jasper Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $4.11 and a 12 month high of $18.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.55.

About Jasper Therapeutics

Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition Corporation entered into a definitive business combination agreement with Jasper Therapeutics Inc

