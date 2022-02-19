JD Financial Services Inc. Increases Position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY)

JD Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 39,992 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,245 shares during the period. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF comprises about 3.5% of JD Financial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. JD Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF were worth $3,789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 51.6% during the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 4.9% during the third quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 3,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 73.9% during the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 39.3% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 4.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SLY opened at $92.07 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.64. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $87.38 and a 12-month high of $105.30.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector in the United States equity market. The selection universe for the Index includes all the United States common equities listed on the New York Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market and NASDAQ Capital Market with market capitalizations between $250 million and $1.2 billion.

