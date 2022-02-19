JD Financial Services Inc. Takes Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

JD Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for approximately 0.2% of JD Financial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 226,516,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,957,029,000 after buying an additional 5,784,056 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 64,627,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,798,607,000 after buying an additional 2,202,128 shares during the period. TIAA FSB increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 61,617,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,575,076,000 after buying an additional 437,721 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,588,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,162,187,000 after buying an additional 1,596,719 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,567,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,418,125,000 after buying an additional 696,849 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

BATS:IEFA opened at $71.13 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.07. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.