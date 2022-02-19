JD Sports Fashion plc (LON:JD) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

JD Sports Fashion plc (LON:JD) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 628.57 ($8.51).
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 240 ($3.25) price target on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,000 ($13.53) price target on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 285 ($3.86) price objective on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a report on Monday, January 31st. Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 1,100 ($14.88) price objective on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 275 ($3.72) price objective on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a report on Tuesday.
In related news, insider Peter Alan Cowgill sold 10,000,000 shares of JD Sports Fashion stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 213 ($2.88), for a total value of £21,300,000 ($28,822,733.42).
About JD Sports Fashion
JD Sports Fashion plc engages in the retail of branded sports fashion and outdoor clothing, footwear, accessories and equipment for kids, women, and men. It operates through Sports Fashion and Outdoor segments. The company also retails leisure goods, as well as distributes sports apparel and accessories, footwear and apparel, and rugby apparel and accessories.
