Jefferies Financial Group Initiates Coverage on Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA)

Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Kura Oncology’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.52) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.00) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.15) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.13) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.30) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.10) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($1.81) EPS.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. JMP Securities restated a buy rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Kura Oncology in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kura Oncology from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Kura Oncology from $43.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Kura Oncology in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Kura Oncology from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $39.17.

Shares of Kura Oncology stock opened at $14.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $934.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.37 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.24. Kura Oncology has a fifty-two week low of $11.49 and a fifty-two week high of $34.76.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Kura Oncology by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 82,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after buying an additional 1,581 shares during the period. Sender Co & Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Kura Oncology during the fourth quarter valued at $285,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Kura Oncology by 150.2% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 251,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,525,000 after buying an additional 151,149 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in Kura Oncology by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 158,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,225,000 after buying an additional 23,929 shares during the period. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA raised its position in Kura Oncology by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA now owns 218,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,059,000 after buying an additional 18,482 shares during the period.

Kura Oncology, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company which engages in the research and development of medicines for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline includes Tipifarnib which is a Farnesyl transferase inhibitor for HRAS Mutant Solid Tumors, Chronic Myelomonocytic Leukemia; KO-947 which is an ERK inhibitor for MAPK Pathway Tumors; and KO-539 which is a Menin MLL inhibitor for acute leukemias.

