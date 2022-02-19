Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates “€16.00” Price Target for ENI (ETR:ENI)

Jefferies Financial Group set a €16.00 ($18.18) price target on ENI (ETR:ENI) in a research note released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. UBS Group set a €14.75 ($16.76) price objective on shares of ENI in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Barclays set a €16.00 ($18.18) price objective on shares of ENI in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €16.50 ($18.75) price objective on shares of ENI in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Berenberg Bank set a €16.00 ($18.18) price objective on shares of ENI in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €14.70 ($16.70) price target on shares of ENI in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €15.04 ($17.09).

Get ENI alerts:

ENI stock opened at €13.46 ($15.29) on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €12.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is €11.92. ENI has a fifty-two week low of €8.95 ($10.17) and a fifty-two week high of €13.83 ($15.72). The firm has a market capitalization of $47.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.01, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Eni S.p.A. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas and LNG Portfolio; Refining & Marketing and Chemicals; Eni gas e luce, Power & Renewables; and Corporate and Other activities segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ENI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ENI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.